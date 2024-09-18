As tensions soar in Israel’s North, a war with Hezbollah could break out at any moment. Far more organized and heavily armed than Hamas, Hezbollah poses a much greater threat, and ZAKA 360 is bracing for the unimaginable.

ZAKA360 is urgently working to establish a Logistics Center near the Northern border. This center will be crucial in supporting volunteers who save lives and ensure an honorable burial for the deceased, under the most dangerous conditions. With hundreds of new volunteers ready to join, ZAKA must also equip them with essential protective gear to keep them safe on the front lines.

In these historic times, ZAKA's ability to respond quickly and effectively will depend on the support of those who stand with them.

Hezbollah is ready to strike, and we can’t afford to wait.

The danger is real, and time is running out