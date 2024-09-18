The need for reliable and durable equipment in the field, but something that is not a normal cell phone that the IDF can eavesdrop on led the Hezbollah organization to purchase simple radios for communication.

The radios took on added importance after thousands of beepers used by Hezbollah operatives exploded yesterday (Tuesday). That is, until the radios themselves exploded a day later.

The radios in question were of the IC-V88 / IC-U88 model from Icom Inc. These radios are compact, highly waterproof and dustproof, and have a relatively high transmitter power output (TPO).

צילום: יח"צ icom

With an audio capacity of 1500 mW, the radio allows Hezbollah operatives to hear their commanders' orders with clarity. It can also continue to function even after being left a meter and a half underwater for a half hour. These features make the IC-V88 / IC-U88 useful in various terrain conditions and during combat.

The main reason Hezbollah acquired the device is likely the CTCSS and DTCS encoding and decoding, which in theory are supposed to encrypt communications against eavesdropping. In addition, it supports the encryption of calls using the Scrambler code specially adapted for private calls.

On the orders of their leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah terrorists preferentially use low-tech devices as much as possible, for fear that Israeli intelligence may be tracking their movements or hack their devices. Following the pager explosions on Tuesday, the terror organization switched to using hand-held radios instead. However, this did not provide safety, as the radios exploded on Wednesday, injuring 500 and killing at least 5.

It is unknown if the pagers and radios were tampered with at the same time or in the same operation. Both were purchased by Hezbollah at the same time.