Guy Shimon spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Wednesday about his brother, Givati Brigade soldier Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon, 21 from Elazar, who fell on Tuesday when a building exploded in Rafah.

"Dotan was a pure soul. With his smile, with his beauty, with his giant heart. He was one of those people who you meet and at first sight, he would be smiling, you would always see him happy and he was always loving," Guy related.

He added: "Dotan was the best brother I could ask for. A sensitive brother, who would show love, give hugs, warmth, and love. A brother who accepts and listens, a good educator, and a counselor in Bnei Akiva and he continued contributing at Yad Sarah."

Regarding Dotan's military service, his brother recounts that "he went to the squad commanders course. I am his older brother and despite this, he taught me a lot. We spoke a lot about adult life. Our lives are different, he's in the military and I'm in academia, and I could always consult him."

Guy says his brother would mostly tell him about his positive experiences on the battlefield. "He was wounded two weeks ago by shrapnel and be that as it may, he continued fighting. Dotan told me about his friends in the army. I think he enjoyed it and he had some tough times like every soldier who was in Gaza for a long time since you're always alert knowing that you could die at any moment."

"They were in Rafah the past month and participated in the operation to recover the bodies of the six hostages who were murdered. They were part of the force. He said that they were really upset and hurt that they didn't manage to free the six hostages who were murdered."

Asked if he feared that something may happen to his brother, Shimon answered: "A worry that I didn't know existed in me. Since the war began it feels like a father's worry. In my entire life, I haven't worried about someone like that. I suddenly feel anxiety, thoughts, and fears, and I'm always thinking about him and I can't concentrate on other things. Do I have to take advantage of every second with him? I never thought that it was possible to worry like I did since he went into Gaza for the first time."

Their sister, Nofar, was killed ten years ago in a car accident at the entrance to their village and now, out of three children, only Guy remains. He says that he has "difficult feelings. What can one do in this life without siblings and family?"

Guy concludes: "On this difficult day, I tell the people of Israel to continue living. Be better people and help each other."