IDF soldiers on Tuesday identified Hezbollah terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure in the area of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon. The IAF swiftly struck the terrorist infrastructure in which the terrorists were operating.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in five different areas in southern Lebanon.

Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun El Ras, and Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in several areas in southern Lebanon.