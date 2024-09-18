Ashraf Dabbour, the Palestinian Arab ambassador to Lebanon, said on Tuesday that, under the direction of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, all the Palestinian Arab clinics in the “refugee camps” in Lebanon are on call and ready to treat those injured in the attack which targeted the pagers of Hezbollah terrorists.

Hamas, meanwhile, blamed Israel for the explosions, condemned the "terrorist Zionist aggression" and called the attack "a crime that defies all international laws and conventions."

Hamas said that "the terrorist crime comes within the overall Zionist aggression in the region" and added that Israel receives American backing for its "fascist crimes".

"The crimes of the fascist occupation will not weaken the determination of our free people and will not break the will of the resistance," stated Hamas, which praised the jihad and sacrifices of "our brothers in Hezbollah" and their determination to continue supporting and assisting the Palestinian Arab people in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization also condemned what it called the "war crime" committed by Israel, which it claimed shows the predicament Israel is in after the blows it suffered in several zones of combat.

The organization expressed absolute confidence that the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and Syria will respond to this "crime" which it claimed was directed against civilians.

According to reports from Lebanon, Tuesday’s pager explosions left 11 dead and at least 4,000 injured.