Sky News in Arabic reports on Tuesday evening that the Israeli Mossad is behind the explosion of the Hezbollah terrorists' beepers in Lebanon.

According to the report, the Mossad injected explosive materials into the batteries of the beepers and blew them up by raising the temperature of the batteries.

It was also reported that the explosive materials were inserted into the beepers, even before the devices reached Hezbollah.

A Lebanese security source told Al-Jazeera that the beepers were boobytrapped in advance, before they reached Hezbollah. The source stated that each charge in the beepers did not weigh more than 20 grams. Hezbollah, it was reported, received the devices five months ago.

Some of the terrorists felt that their devices were overheating and got rid of them before they exploded. Documentations from security cameras show the explosion of the beepers and the harm to Hezbollah operatives.

So far it has been reported that over 3,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been injured. A Hezbollah source claimed that "Israel hacked into the organization's communication devices and blew them up." Hezbollah officials were asked to throw away the beepers after the explosions.