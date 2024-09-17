Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, spoke today before the UN General Assembly in a debate ahead of a vote on the Palestinian resolution calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel, while denying Israel’s right to defend itself following the October 7 massacre.

In his speech, Ambassador Danon accused the UN of hypocrisy and bias. He noted that since October 7 two resolutions have passed in the General Assembly, both of which ignored Hamas and its responsibility for the massacre:

"Anyone who supports this circus is a collaborator. Every vote you cast in support of this circus fuels the violence. This empty show is not just an insult to the victims of October 7. It is an insult to the hostages.”

"Eden, Hersh, Alex, Carmel, Ori and Almog. Six innocent Israelis executed in cold blood after months of suffering in this tiny, dirty tunnel. Imagine that being your child, your spouse, your friend. Would you sit in silence?"

"Let me say this clearly: Jewish blood is not cheap. The days when it could be spilled without consequence are over.”