A threat towards America's Jews appears to be gaining momentum. It’s not from our traditional historical enemies, who notoriously relished in doing their dirt. It, instead hits closer to home and with only minimal national press attention, if any at all. The perpetrators seem to feed on this silence.

Not that long ago Jews all over the world attended Yom Hashoah services and many came away feeling that each did something consequential by remembering our past, without fully comprehending that contemporary violent actions towards Jews have been reinvigorated across the planet even as we speak.

The silence may well be a fear-based response especially as occasional synagogues and congregations have been singled out and targeted due, in part, to a perception that anti-Semitism is perceived as only a minor inconvenience.

To the dark actors; Jews in the United States appear soft, vulnerable, targets. Therefore, this contemporary evil is not recognized and is not going to go away anytime soon, certainly not of its own accord.

Local, state and federally elected representatives, as well as the traditional protective services/agencies from the Department of Justice’s F.B.I on down the ladder appear somewhat dismissive of the covert threats to Jews.

Each must be put on alert that every incident of anti-Semitism that raises its ugly head must be flagged for investigation in the course of due process.

At the same time, the post-Holocaust era of “Never Again!” must be reinvigorated by the targeted victims, Jews and respected by the powers that be.

The danger of perverse anti-Semitism can only be underappreciated by those not directly affected, such as our non-Jewish brothers and sisters. Their seeming reticence to speak out may in fact be somewhat complicit in enabling the ever increasing levels of threats to our Jewish citizens to progress by their very ignorance.

Jews who grew up in guarded/ safe communities with similar school environments now find it necessary for the welfare of their children and grandchildren’s protection to take on the present day bullies and to understand how they work and from where they get their support, as starting points.

As unpleasant as it might initially appear, relaying historical stories of the anti-Jewish Pogroms over the centuries that led to the “Final Solution” could prepare each succeeding generation to recognize the signs of hate-driven discrimination before it becomes dangerous, if not existentially threatening. Therefore it is necessary to speak out early and often and forcibly so as to demand and get sufficient attention, unlike the Jews in the 1930’s in Germany.

One universal: Bullies thrive on picking on the weak and even more on ensuing silence; understanding that each subsequent attack will be expected to grow in ferocity and consequence and frequency.

Hoping to slide by current day hate motivated realities is merely kicking the can down the road for someone else to deal with the consequences.

Is our present day pre-election relative silence from those seeking election to the highest office in the land merely coincidental or setting a precedent for another potential Holocaust threat?

Think that is a far-fetched contention? An article dated April 25th, 2022, reported “PA TV station calls for ‘extermination of evil Jews…’

When one hears threats of “Globalizing intifada” in the United States and all that threat entails, one wonders if national federal law enforcement is slacking in their duties to investigate such violent rhetoric potentials, or to at the very least rule out the provocateurs acting in the capacity of unregistered Foreign Agents? And, if not, why not?

In that vein, will the up-coming American political administration choose to stand in both word and deed to oppose the self-styled groups that since 10-07-2023 have utilized mob-like tactics on the streets and campuses across America to intimidate/influence changes in present day America’s long standing, mutually beneficial policies towards its loyal Jewish constituency and its equally long standing loyal ally in the Middle East, Israel?

‘Spoiler alert:’ I for one hope that America’s silent majority steps up in this election to ensure America’s conscience.

