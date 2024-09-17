Beef Up Our Boys was a grassroots initiative launched only 10 days after October 7 when soldiers were urgently requesting protein-rich, lightweight beef jerky from the field. By October 22nd, an army of volunteers based in Beit Shemesh, supported by artisan dried-meat vendors from around the world, were delivering thousands of packages of beef jerky per week to grateful units all across Israel. Soldiers in the field consistently report the jerky's vital role, urgently requesting all we can supply

Beef jerky is ideal tactical food. But not only was beef jerky not an accessible military ration, in Israel it is a boutique food item. For a combat soldier, when every ounce counts, lightweight, nutrient-rich food is mission-critical, as important as their weapon.

Many thousands of incredible people worldwide took action and helped answer the call. From funding, producing, decorating bags, driving, and delivering more than 60,000 packages of beef jerky to Israeli troops to date. JoBurg meats has generously offered to match sponsorships of their products. Thanks to our large-scale orders, we are able to purchase as close to cost as possible, plus other vendors such as the Grub Company are offering a discount\sponsorship with every sale.

With this experience, our volunteer executive team has worked out logistics and pricing to make it possible to vastly scale up operations. Now, Beef Up Our Boys has requests from combat units across the country as well as the capacity to fill 60,000 packages a month. Our only limitation now is funding.

Since October, we’ve been dedicated to this project, consistently meeting the challenge of supporting our soldiers who are on missions 18 to 24 hours a day. Our goal is to go above and beyond for our troops as they have for us. Our packages still feature artwork, blessings, and messages from volunteers that remind each soldier of our love and recognition for their service and the sacrifice they are making for each of us every day. But now it is time for us to be ready, as war looms ahead in the North.

Join this global movement from the homefront to take care of our soldiers. To supply them with the best portable protein to fuel them through their missions. 100% Pure Chizuk (Strength)

Beef Up Our Boys is happy to discuss our plans for growth, underwriting, and major sponsorships.

Click here for more information or to request beef jerky for our troops

Click here to sponsor beef jerky for our troops