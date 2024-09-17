On Monday, IAF aircraft guided by intelligence information attacked and eliminated the head of Islamic Jihad's Rafah rocket unit.

The IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on the terrorist Ahmed Aish Salame al-Hashash, who served as the Head of the Islamic Jihad's Rocket and Missile Unit in the Rafah area.

Al-Hashash was responsible for the Islamic Jihad’s rocket attacks in the Rafah Brigade and was an important source of knowledge of rocket fire within the Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza. During the war, al-Hashash was responsible for firing rockets from inside the Humanitarian Area toward Israeli civilians.

At the time of the strike, Salame al-Hashash was embedded and operating inside the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed, "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure to carry out terrorist activities and attacks on Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in defense of the State of Israel."