Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar congratulated his fellow Iranian proxy terrorists in the Houthi rebel group for their missile attack on Israel yesterday.

The letter of congratulations was published on the Hamas website on Monday. Sinwar congratulated Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi for his “success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity."

On Monday, the Houthis published footage of the launch of the missile, which they called "Palestine 2."

The missile attack caused Red Alert sirens to activate throughout the Tel Aviv area early Sunday morning.

The IDF confirmed that it was a surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen, crossed into Israel's territory, and landed in an open area in the area of ​​Kfar Daniel, which is about six kilometers from Tel Aviv. However, the IDF disputed the Houthis' claims that the missile was hypersonic, as it did not break the speed of sound at any point.

The investigation into the attempts to intercept the missile revealed that the missile was not destroyed in the air, but exploded after the interception, and that the fragments of the missile fell in an open area.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Sinwar has evaded assassination by avoiding the use of electronic communications and relying on handwritten notes and other low-tech means of communications