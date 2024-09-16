A group of about two dozen anti-Israel activists engaged in a dance while dressed as zombies during a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia last week, videos posted to social media show.

The Australia Jewish Association, which posted the video to X, wrote, "'Palestine' mind virus - Melbourne, Australia. Spotted at an anti-Israel rally. What is going on? Should Israel be concerned by this display?"

The Herald Sun newspaper called the videos "some of the most bizarre scenes the city has seen."

The protests were held against the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition, Australia's largest defense industry event, with activists announcing ahead of time their plans to blockade the expo and prevent people from being able to reach the event.

Brad Homewood, a spokesperson for the Extinction Rebellion organization, said that the purpose of the protests were to “make Land Forces feel so unwelcome they never come back to Melbourne.”

Chants heard at the protests included "all Zionists are terrorists," 'f-Israel," and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

The protests turned violent multiple times over the last week, with police accusing demonstrators of throwing rocks, manure, and bottles filled with acid at officers and police horses. Buildings in the area were damaged, including hotels.

In one incident, an anti-Israel activist attacked a busker and destroyed his equipment. Busker Cam Nicholson wrote on his GoFundMe page after the attack that he and his partner were prevented from leaving by the anti-Israel activists when they attempted to get out of their way.