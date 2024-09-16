Maayan Sherman, mother of hostage Ron, who was killed in Gaza, told Kan that she received a message from Hamas saying that Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu is going to kill her child."

"Ahmed Randor (the commander of the northern brigade of Hamas who was eliminated) conveyed signals he was surrounded by hostages. I received Hamas' message through the Ministry of Defense saying 'Netanyahu is going to kill your children,'" said the mother.

She added, "I received this message on November 1st and was asked to ignore it as psychological warfare and not to go to the media because it might harm Ron. I didn't believe that Ahmed Randor sent this himself to save his life. Nine days later, Randor was eliminated, and Ron, Nick, and Elia were killed."

A military investigation published Sunday into the deaths of three hostages whose bodies were recovered in December revealed that they were highly likely killed as a side effect of an IDF attack.

The IDF noted that "this is a high-probability assessment given all the data, but the circumstances of their deaths cannot be determined with certainty. This assessment is based on the location where their bodies were found in relation to the strike impact, attack performance analysis, intelligence findings, pathological reports, and the Institute of Forensic Medicine's determination."

They further clarified that "the investigation revealed that the three hostages were held in the tunnel complex from which Ahmed Randor operated. At the time of the attack, the IDF had no information about hostages being present in the targeted complex, and moreover, there was information indicating their presence elsewhere, hence the area was not designated as one with suspected hostage presence. Throughout the war, the IDF has not attacked areas where there are indications or suspicions of hostages being present. The IDF has procedures aimed at ensuring offensive actions do not harm hostages as much as possible, and invests substantial efforts in obtaining information about the hostages."