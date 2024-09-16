Large forces of police, accompanied by Civil Administration inspectors and heavy machinery, raided the town of Adam in Binyamin around 4:00a.m. and demolished two homesteads that had been established near the town.

Arab workers were brought to the site to assist in carrying out the demolition.

The first homestead was Ma'ale Tamar, which is located east of the town. The forces raided the hill, surrounded the home of a family living there with their three children, and informed the father that the house would be demolished within minutes.

According to those evicted, the children were taken out of their beds into the cold, and the Civil Administration officer ordered the bulldozer waiting nearby to demolish the house, which was torn to pieces in a short time.

Only one hour later, the forces moved on to the nearby Tzon Binyamin farm, where a group of youth is raising a flock of sheep that graze on an area of about 1,200,000 square meters.

The demolition was carried out almost 90 days after the previous destruction at the site, as part of the attempts by the Civil Administration commander to prevent the establishment of new farms. Any farms left standing longer than that require additional bureaucratic processes to demolish.

"The demolition this morning was brutal and harsh, but nothing will deter us from continuing to protect the homeland," the residents declared. "With the help of the flock of sheep, this hill commands vast areas that are kept in Jewish ownership and physically thwarts the Palestinian Authority's plans to create an Arab territorial continuity. It seems that there are those in the defense establishment who prefer a Palestinian terror state over pioneering settlement, but we will not let that happen. The hill will be re-established, and we will hold onto the land until a flourishing Jewish settlement arises here."