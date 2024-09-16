Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in Elad on suspicion of distributing counterfeit 10 shekel coins.

The incident began when the police received a report of a suspect entering businesses in the city and using counterfeit coins, while his partner waited in the car.

The municipal police, aided by a community patrol officer, immediately commenced investigative and search operations in the area.

The officers soon succeeded in locating the suspects' vehicle and arresting one of the suspects.

In a search of the vehicle, some 400 10-shekel coins, totaling 4,000 shekels, were seized, as well as thousands of additional shekels in bills. The second suspect was subsequently located by the municipal inspector and arrested as well.

The two suspects, 36-year-old residents of Tzfat and Hatzor Haglilit, were interrogated and incarcerated at the conclusion of the investigation.

This incident underscores the importance of cooperation between the various enforcement agencies and the efficacy of the municipal policing system. It also serves as a reminder to business owners and residents of the need for vigilance regarding the possibility of counterfeit currency.

The public is urged to be vigilant and report to the police any suspicion of the distribution of counterfeit money, in order to assist in the struggle against this phenomenon which harms the economy and the public's trust.