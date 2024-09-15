In recent days, voices within the right-wing camp, especially in the Likud, are increasingly calling for the formation of a unity government in light of the challenges Israel is expected to face in the near and distant future. Those advocating for the establishment of such a unity government are aiming to replace the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties with centrist-left parties like ‘National Unity’ and ‘Yesh Atid.’

In the following lines, we wish to warn and caution against the implications of such a government.

The removal of two right-wing parties from the coalition does not signify a unity government. It signifies the establishment of a capitulation government aimed at Israel's retreat, not the defeat, of the enemy in Gaza. Accepting the enemy’s demands is, in fact, the primary goal of left-wing elements proposing to enter the government instead of the right-wing parties. Such an Israeli retreat will have broad strategic and diplomatic implications.

Israel's enemies are closely watching what is happening in Gaza to learn how Israel responds to the brutal attack Hamas inflicted on us on the morning of Simchat Torah October 7th. If Hamas is not defeated, if Israel backs down and surrenders to the demands and dictates of the murderous terrorist organization, it will dramatically encourage an even broader and more extensive assault on Israel. It will prove, heaven forbid, that it pays to strike Israel—eventually, even if months pass, Israel folds and succumbs to every demand.

Such an outcome would be disastrous for all Israeli citizens and, in fact, an existential threat to the future of the state.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir are those leading a change in mindset, a change from the defeatist and weak approach that led Israel to the disaster of October 7th.

Minister Smotrich is tirelessly working for this change, including his demand to establish a professional committee to review the budgetary demands of the defense establishment. He understands that it is unacceptable for the same military system that failed, despite the billions invested in it, to dictate the structure of the defense budget intended for building a security strategy. The same goes for the equal and fair treatment that Minister Smotrich promotes for the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is leading dramatic changes in the Israeli Police and the Prison Service. He is expanding police forces and their civilian counterparts, enforcing tough measures, and taking a firm hand against the terrorists held in Israeli prisons, all measures that are proving effective.

Removing Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir from the government would effectively trample on the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, trample on religious Zionism, and the values of the national camp.

As a reminder, this sector has led the offensive stance throughout the war months. This is a sector that sacrifices its life out of full belief in the justice of Zionism, and it is paying a heavy price for this belief,.

So far, the Prime Minister has stood firm against the "Kaplanistim," and his stance has received full support from the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties. The right-wing alliance has proven itself, even if both sides have paid certain political prices.

A true unity government is needed in times of war, but it must not be a government of exclusion, especially not if it excludes those who are so necessary at the government table because they have a different and clear-minded perspective which stands out so justly against the past mistakes of others.

Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir are those who will continue to bring diversity and out-of-the box ideas to the discussion and promote thinking aimed at resolution and victory. The two have proven their ability for original thought and practical execution.

Now is the time to address you, our friends in the Likud: Don’t you value loyalty and the joint path we’ve taken thus far? These two ministers mentioned above have walked hand in hand with Likud out of shared values, goals, and worldview. Betraying them now will lead to betrayal of yourselves in the future.

We are not focused on narrow, small politics but on the vision and shaping of Israel’s identity for generations. A government from which the right-wing parties are expelled is not a unity government