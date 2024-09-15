13-year-old Yagil Yaakov, who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza after 52 days, posted on Instagram on Sunday about his strengthening of faith during and after the captivity.

"When I am often asked what is my truest connection with God, I answer that all that kept me going in captivity was the belief that I was not alone, that I had Someone with me who, although He was not able to protect me from being kidnapped, but He definitely protected me there, during all those hours in captivity,” Yaakov wrote.

He added, "This is called divine providence. I really think that I always felt divine providence around me. I always felt Him with me, protecting me from every trouble and obstacle. When I came back, I immediately told everyone that I wanted to start wearing a kippa and tzitzit and everyone laughed at me. They thought I was crazy. What has that got to do with anything now? I told them I was thinking about it all the time I was in captivity."

"The month of forgiveness has come and I feel that I have a lot to ask forgiveness for and I also feel a connection that is big enough for me to go there to also acknowledge my gratitude. To say thank you for protecting me from my enemies, and ours," Yaakov wrote.

He concluded, “Father, thank you for the privilege of being here. You chose to show me the correct way and You will not regret this. I love you, Tata, and am sure that You are trying to protect the other hostages who are still there.”