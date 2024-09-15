A resident of Gaza published footage of the goods that could be obtained in the area and said that "in Gaza during the war, you could get anything at the market stands."

He filmed a PlayStation video game console he found at one stand being sold for 700 shekels. He also filmed soaps, perfumes, and other items. The footage, which was shared by Israeli journalist Assaf Gibor on X, caused an uproar among Israelis.

The journalist Amihai Itieli wrote: "This video itself is a reason for the dissolution of this good-for-nothing government. More than a hundred of our brothers are withering away in captivity, thousands are exiled from their homes, hundreds of thousands can't return to a regular routine, and we are sending them PlayStations. It's like hitting your head against the wall until you pass out."

Defense analyst Yossi Yehoshua commented: "Netanyahu is dragging his feet and not making a decision to reduce the humanitarian aid, and so in the middle of a war, Gaza is flooded with goods from Israel."

Journalist Akiva Novik wrote: "The term 'right-wing government' is being severely abused before our eyes. We are led by a group of mediocre people who are too small for their jobs."

He added: "While the hostages are being tortured in the tunnels, their captors are flooded with goods with Israel's permission, and our decision-makers are busy fighting with jurists over tweets."

Journalist Avraham Bloch wondered: "Why would the enemy surrender when this is the situation? Whey would they release even one hostage when the situation in Gaza is so good?"