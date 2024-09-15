A new study conducted at the Meir Medical Center, of the Clalit Group, found a sharp increase in the consumption of psychiatric drugs and painkillers among the Israeli public, since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War.

The data, which were presented on Sunday at the annual meeting of the Israeli Society for Quality in Medicine in Tel Aviv, showed a 50% increase in the purchase of anti-anxiety drugs and a 3-fold increase in the purchase of narcotic pain relievers among the general population, in the first six months since the outbreak of the war.

Dr. Tzipi Hornik-Lurie, Manager of the Data Research Department at the Research Authority, Meir Medical Center, explained: "Following the events of October 7th, doctors and other health professionals noticed an increase in the consumption of antidepressants, anxiety medications, narcotic pain relievers and sleeping pills, among the adult population in Israel, over and above the increase observed over the years."

The situation is even worse among residents of the Gaza Envelope communities, which showed a 200% increase in the purchase of anti-anxiety drugs and a 250% increase in the purchase of narcotic pain relievers. In addition, a 33% increase in antidepressants and a 25% increase in sleeping pills was observed in this area.

The study, which was based on data from approximately 2.9 million insured persons over age 18, identified several risk factors for increased consumption of these drugs.

Dr. Hornik-Lurie stated: "The risk factors for the consumption of all four families of drugs after October 7th are: older age (65+), living in the Gaza Envelope on October 7th, living in a peripheral area, and being female."

Summarizing the research findings, Dr. Hornik-Lurie emphasized: "In this study we observed an alarming increase in the consumption of anti-anxiety drugs and a spike in the use of narcotic pain relievers after the outbreak of the war. We suggest conducting further studies that will examine the long-term effects of the war on the entire population and the residents of the surrounding area, in particular. Decision-makers and health policy makers must take immediate action to examine and reduce the consumption of narcotic drugs, in order to prevent addiction to these drugs."