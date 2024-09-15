The IDF officially confirmed on Sunday that the three hostages whose bodies were recovered in December, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nik Beizer, and Elia Toledano, were killed by an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

The IDF noted that the investigation was conducted by officers of the Intelligence Directorate, operational commanders from the IAF, and officers from the Headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Persons in the Intelligence Directorate, who examined the circumstances of the deaths of the three hostages as well as the intelligence that the IDF had since their abduction. The investigation was concluded in recent days, following the completion of intelligence and operational efforts and considerations for the security of the hostages.

The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023. This is a high-probability assessment based on all of the available information, but it is not possible to definitively determine the circumstances of their deaths. This assessment is based on the location of where their bodies were found in relation to the strike's impact, performance analysis of the strike, intelligence findings, the results of the pathological reports, and the conclusions of the Forensic Medicine Institute.

The investigation indicates that the three hostages were held in the tunnel complex from which Ghandour operated. At the time of the strike, the IDF did not have information about the presence of hostages in the targeted compound. Furthermore, there was information suggesting that they were located elsewhere, and thus the area was not designated as one with suspected presence of hostages. Throughout the war, the IDF has not struck areas where there are indications or suspicions of the presence of hostages. The IDF operates a mechanism through the Headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Persons in the Intelligence Directorate, aimed at ensuring that offensive actions do not harm hostages wherever possible, and invests significant efforts in gathering information about the hostages.

On December 14th, the bodies of the three hostages were recovered from the tunnel where Ghandour had been located, following precise intelligence received regarding the location of their bodies, and they were brought to burial in Israel.

The Sherman family led the struggle to find the truth behind their son's death and engraved on his grave: "Abducted, abandoned, and sacrificed in Gaza by the failed government during the disaster of October 7th, 2023."