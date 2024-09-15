The US and UK are concerned that Russia is sharing nuclear secrets with Iran, as well as classified information which may aid Iran in achieving its nuclear goals, Bloomberg and the Guardian reported.

According to the report, the information is provided in exchange for Tehran's provision of ballistic missiles to Moscow, to be used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met US President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. Following the two leaders' personal meeting, they held an expanded meeting attended by both countries' foreign policy teams. At the meetings, the sides discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iranian threat, China, and the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

Last week, France, Germany and the UK (E3) gave a joint statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPoA.

In the statement, published on the UK government's website, E3 noted that, "In the reporting period, Iran has continued to enrich uranium far beyond its JCPoA commitments."

It noted that Iran "has been blatantly violating all JCPoA limits on both enrichment and accumulation of enriched uranium. Its stockpile of high enriched uranium up to 60 % has continued to grow significantly, without any credible civilian justification."

"Iran now has almost four IAEA significant quantities of high enriched uranium, which the IAEA defines as the approximate amount of nuclear material from which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded," the statement added.

"Over the last three months, Iran has also substantially expanded its overall production capacity by installing and operating new advanced centrifuges.

"For the first time in years, the DG also reported that Iran undertook some construction work at the Khondab Heavy Water Research Center, without communicating all the needed information to the Agency."