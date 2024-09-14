Dozens of friends and comrades of captured surveillance post operator Naama Levy marched in Tel Aviv Saturday evening dressed as Naama was in video of her abduction.

The group copied details of Naama's appearance such as being barefoot, bloodstained, and with their hands tied behind their backs.

In the video, Naama is seen being transported in a captured IDF vehicle, with bloodstains on her sweatpants that Israeli officials believe indicate sexual abuse.

The group stated that with Naama still in captivity, their protest is intended to visualize her plight to the world. Participants included her friends, families of the hostages, and other surveillance post operators.