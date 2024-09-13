Following IDF identification, the IAF on Friday struck a Hezbollah military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating in the area of Kaukaba in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Additionally, the IAF struck a weapons storage facility, a launcher from which projectiles were previously fired, and Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Majdal Zoun, Jibbain, and Blida in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Labbouneh, Ramyeh, Ayta ash Shab, and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in the Western Galilee area. No injuries were reported.

Later, following hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded at 2:47 p.m. in the area of Zar'it and Shomera, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

