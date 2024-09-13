Anat Angrest, the mother of Matan Angrest, an IDF soldier who was abducted during the Hamas massacre of October 7 and has been held captive for more than eleven months, will present recording showing the first sign of life from Matan at a demonstration for the release of the hostages on Saturday night.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced that the recording would be played at the weekly demonstration in Tel Aviv after Shabbat ends.

The recordings were found by IDF troops in Gaza several months ago. In the recordings, Matan can be heard asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to save him.

Anat revealed at a rally in July that she had been given a recording of Matan from his captivity in Gaza, saying, "I am considered the lucky one among the families of the hostsgea, I received a sign of life from Matan in a video that our soldiers found in Gaza."

The Angrest family has decided to allow the recordings to be published.