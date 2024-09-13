Religions researcher Tomer Persico sparked a storm by tweeting that "the IDF's ground forces are exhausted and broken."

"The IDF's ground forces are exhausted and broken. After 200 days of reserves, people are not willing to continue. Even in regular service, they retire. They are fed up in every way. Israel is exhausting its power in Gaza, stretched to the limit in Judea and Samaria, and weakening day by day. The entire defense establishment knows this but cannot say it for obvious reasons. Netanyahu knows this but does not care for known reasons."

Soldier Noam Nissan wrote: "After 200 days of service so far, I am enlisting again for another 50-day round. My whole unit has shown up - we will continue until we win."

Comedian Amir Moyal responded to him: "During my service, I got to meet and interview many soldiers. Yesterday, for example, I interviewed some soldiers who returned home after a month in Gaza and they are not exhausted or broken at all. They are determined and strong. They experience victory, the power of the IDF, and are not fueled by weakening interpretations like the one you presented here. Thank God."

Journalist Hanan Greenwood replied to him: "This is the most defeatist message I've seen since the 7th of October. If you don't want to live here, just leave. If not, stop weakening the soldiers who have been working for over 300 days to protect your life with exceptional bravery, and stop hypothesizing things based on zero information."

Channel 14 reporter Tamir Morag added: "I have Iranian bots on my feed writing less defeatist and weakening tweets than this. This goes beyond defeatism; I don't want to say the word."

One of the users, attorney Tamar Arbel, told him about her encounters with soldiers "full of motivation, courage, patriotic love for the people and the country. The only ones who are exhausted and broken are zeros like you, defeatists, spineless people who only try to weaken. Fortunately, our future is not in your hands."