Alfred Dreyfus by Jean Baptiste GuthVanity Fair, 1899

Phyllis Chesler is a prolific American writer, psychotherapist, and professor emerita of psychology and women's studies at the College of StatenIsland.

Director Cedric Kahn's The Goldman Case is an intense courtroom drama which recreates a trial which took place in Amiens, France in 1976. At the time, many people viewed it as the Trial of the Century--but Goldman is no Dreyfus, whose false accusation of treason in the nineteenth century in France led to a conviction.

After the Dreyfus Trial, Emile Zola wrote "J'Accuse" condemning the conviction as antisemitic; assimilated, Austro-Hungarian journalist, Theodor Herzl, covered the trial, witnessed the Parisian street mobs crying out "Death to the Jews--and became a changed man. Herzl wrote "The Jewish State," and, in 1897, convened the first-ever Zionist Congress, in Basel, Switzerland.