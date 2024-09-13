Lebanese media reported on a letter sent by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, thanking him for continuously attacking northern Israel since the massacre Hamas committed in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Sinwar thanked Nasrallah for the condolences he expressed on the death of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and claimed that the current war will be remembered as "one of the most honorable historical battles of our people."

In addition, he thanked Nasrallah for its solidarity with Gaza "expressed in blessed actions on the front lines of the resistance axis. Hamas will continue to stand firm against Israel, and will remain loyal to the blood of the martyrs."

He further stated that Hamas will continue to adhere to the principle of resistance until the "expulsion of the occupation from our land and the establishment of a Palestinian state".

This week, it was claimed that Sinwar managed to send a congratulatory letter from the tunnel in which he is hiding in Gaza to the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of his election victory.

The letter states that "Sinwar reiterates his appreciation of the Algerian role in standing by the Palestinian people, and in defending their rights in international forums."

In the unusual statement, Hamas said that the message to the Algerian President was sent in the shadow of "the heroic war of the Palestinian people and their brave and firm resistance in the Battle of Al-Aqsa, despite the genocide and barbarity of the Zionist occupation."

Sinwar said in the statement that "the occupation is attacking our people in the West Bank, in Jerusalem and inside, in blatant violation and defiance of all international laws and conventions."