MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) spoke on Wednesday at a special conference in the Austrian Parliament on the subject of the fight against antisemitism.

Kallner attended the conference as part of a Knesset delegation led by Speaker Amir Ohana. The delegation also included MK Ron Katz (Yesh Atid).

The conference was attended by representatives from 18 European Parliaments, the Speaker of the Belgian Parliament and the Speaker of the Canadian Parliament, and the heads of about 20 Jewish communities from around Europe.

Kallner called on European countries to stop funding antisemitic organizations such as UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority. He also stressed the urgent need to distinguish between good and bad in the fight against terrorism and antisemitism.

“On October 7th, my people suffered a horrific massacre. Over 1,200 innocent civilians were brutally murdered. Today, 101 hostages, including babies and the elderly, still remain in the hands of Hamas,” Kallner said. “This is not just a conflict between Hamas and Israel - it is a battle between barbarism and civilization.”

He explained that the greatest threat to the free world comes from radical Islam “which aims to globalize the world under Sharia law, seeking to create one nation: the nation of Islam. Hamas is part of the Muslim Brotherhood, a dangerous imperialist movement. Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi often used to quote Muhammad, saying, ‘First we will conquer Constantinople, then Rome’, and I'm telling you: Believe them.”

The MK added that the institutions in the West which were established to protect humanity, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), have lost the ability to distinguish between good and evil and are now working against the State of Israel, which is leading the fight against humanity's most brutal enemies. “This is antisemitism and it is a disgrace,” he said.

Kallner called on the Austrian parliament to reconsider the decision to fund UNRWA, saying it “has been manipulated and is now being used to deny the Jewish people's right to a state and to support terrorism.”

“I urge you to reconsider the decision to support this organization. When one denies the right of the Jewish people to have a state in their ancient homeland, that is antisemitism. When the EU funds the Palestinian Authority, which indoctrinates children to believe that murdering Jews is a commendable act, glorifies terrorists and pays salaries to brutal murderers, it's essentially supporting terrorism. The direct consequence of this is the rise of antisemitism in the streets of Europe.”

Kallner concluded his speech with a firm call to the leaders of Europe, saying, “Attacking Jews is the beginning, but it will not stop there. Remember: Today is 9/11. Their ultimate goal is to conquer the world!”

“Dear friends: We're in a war and we will win. We will win with our true partners in the world, upright people like you who stand for justice and truth. Stand with Israel. Protect your Jewish communities. Together we will win!” he said.