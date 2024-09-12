* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

1. This week’s Torah portion is Ki Teitzei. This is the sixth Torah portion in the book of Deuteronomy. It is a continuation of Moshe Rabbeinu’s farewell address to the nation, but is also his farewell speech to us all.

2. This week’s Torah portion contains more mitzvahs than any other. It includes 74 of the 613 mitzvahs found in the entire Torah.

3. There is not one specific topic in this Torah portion. Instead, it demonstrates that the Torah encompasses every aspect of life: war, work, marriage and divorce, interest on loans, tzedakah, agriculture, burial, tzitzit, and many other subjects.

4. The haftarah that we will read on Shabbat is the fifth of the seven haftarot of consolation that are read between Tisha B’Av and Rosh Hashanah. Among the words of consolation and support found in this haftarah are these: “For right and left you shall prevail . . . Fear not, for you shall not be ashamed.”

5. We read this parasha in the midst of the month of Elul. Among the Sepharadim, slichot or prayers for forgiveness have been recited since the beginning of this month. In all synagogues during this month, the shofar is blown following morning prayers. This is also the time of year to check tefillin and mezuzahs.

Many other customs associated with this month are followed as we exert every effort to improve and refine ourselves with the approach of the new year.