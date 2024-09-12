The government has approved the bringing in of thousands of foreign workers by private companies in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive, the decision that was made yesterday evening (Wednesday), by the director generals committee, will enable the immediate bringing in of foreign workers by the designated employers in the context of a B2B framework that will provide a rapid response that is adapted to employers that lack personnel.

Following an in-depth committee discussion, it was decided to enable the bringing of workers to Israel in private frameworks in order to meet manufacturers' needs as quickly as possible. The decision provides an immediate response for the bringing in of up to 3,000 foreign workers for employers in the manufacturing sector and up to 13,000 foreign workers in the construction sector. The committee will also work to verify the swift advancement of bilateral agreements. A response will also be provided for completing all in-demand quotas.

The decision provides for a rapid and coordinated response to the needs of employers who are waiting for the foreign workers to arrive, while evaluating the existing situation and providing a flexible response that is subject to the legal framework which is evaluating the rights of foreign workers and the framework for bringing them.