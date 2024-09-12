National Unity Party chairman MK Benny Gantz refused calls for him to rejoin the coalition as part of a unity government, stating that only elections could bring about a unity government now.

“No one will suspect me of being against unity," Gallant said, adding that the coalition is attempting to create a “discourse of hatred” against its critics, including military officials and demonstrators. He further criticized the coalition for fighting the Supreme Court's ruling ordering it to stop preventing the drafting of haredim into the IDF.

"Then I hear people I really appreciate in the coalition talking to me about unity. What are you talking about?" he asked. “Unity is expressed in actions, and not in the swearing-in of a few more ministers to the government. After a year of the war, it’s time to go to elections, let the people have their say, and establish a government of national consensus that will truly bring unity, trust and real victory in the war.”

Gantz's comments appeared to come in response to Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer's call yesterday for a unity government.

Gantz and his National Unity Party joined an emergency government at the beginning of the war following the Hamas massacre of October 7. He resigned from the coalition in June.

In announcing his resignation, Gantz, stated, "Netanyahu prevents us from proceeding to true victory. Therefore, today, we are leaving the emergency government with a heavy heart, but with a full heart."