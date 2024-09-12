Following the sirens that sounded over the past hour in the western Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in areas adjacent to Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila. No injuries were reported.

In addition, a fallen projectile was identified in the area of Rmaych in Lebanese territory.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating in several areas to extinguish fires that were caused by falling projectiles adjacent to Matzuva and Mitzpe Hila.

Earlier on Thursday, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Majdal Zoun that posed a threat to Israeli civilians, as well as a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Maroun El Ras in southern Lebanon.