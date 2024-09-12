The Finance Ministry's plan for budget cuts, which will soon be made public, will include a proposal to close five extraneous government ministries, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the idea, put forward by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, proposes that each party in the coalition choose one ministry under its care to be closed. In recent years, the professional echelon has suggesting closing ten government ministries.

The proposal aims not only to free up funds for the war effort but also to reduce public criticism of Israel's elected government, after the proposed changes to the budget, which were made public last week, did not include closing ministries or cuts to coalition funds.

The proposal is also expected to calm the Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, after a list of steps was announced that would potentially harm the salaries of some public workers.

Earlier this month, Smotrich presented a budget proposal for 2025, including 160 billion NIS for the war, 44 bullion NIS for civil needs, and 20 billion NIS for rebuilding and rehabilitation. In order to fund this budget, Smotrich announced a list of steps, including cuts to government ministries, freezing National Insurance Institute stipends, and a rise in income tax.