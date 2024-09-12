Trump didn’t have it

She came out fighting. He didn’t.

He listened to too many voices telling him he must go soft on her, otherwise he’d lose the women.

Those white upper-income American women for whom nothing is more sacred than sex, making babies, and then aborting them in the womb.

Those were the voters he could not afford to lose. Those were the voters who would make the difference.

So the message has been framed.

So he went soft, while she was allowed to prosecute him with falsehoods, one after another, with no one to stop her, as she rambled on with rehearsed platitudes.

She has no original thoughts, so they gave her homework, in which she learned to babble, “We must move forward.”

Certainly, the so-called moderators had no interest in fact-checking her. Him, they fact-checked over and over again, while he was speaking.

That was Trump’s first mistake, to take part in a debate hosted by ABC news. He didn’t know that ABC was foremost in TDS…Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Their nightly telecasts feast on Trump. They won’t give him an inch. Kamala gets the whole nine yards.

So there it was, on full display, Tuesday night, moderators David Muir and Lindsey Davis, badgering their witness, Donald Trump.

He had his moments, but he was outnumbered three to one. At times, he did not know what hit him.

Quick word to the Democrat Leadership while I have your attention. Since you have a way of winning elections by hook or by crook, why keep giving us the runt of the litter?

Yes, I mean Biden and now, Kamala. Is there no one in your lineup, or bullpen, that has some class?

Speaking of class…





Back to those ABC moderators, Muir and Davis…O how journalism has fallen from the heights of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite.

Today, we have clowns posing as journalists.

But about Trump, my worry is whether he has lost his mojo, that fire in the belly that he had previously.

Yes, he is still a fighter, but somewhere along the way…along the way of being targeted by the corrupt Democrat Machine, maybe they took the starch out of him.

They have been working him over for the past 15 years. That is bound to wear a man down.

Surely, I am projecting, but my sense is that he has turned somewhat cynical, fatalistic, philosophical, whatever will be, will be.

He is not a religious man, but something religious must have happened to him from that near-death experience, leading him to sigh, “The rest is up to God.”

We need Trump to win, for the sake of America and all humanity.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

Contact here

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard's op-eds, Writings, here