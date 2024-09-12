Officials in the haredi United Torah Judaism Party on Wednesday evening sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the party expects him to manage the coalition and promote a haredi draft law as agreed upon in the coalition agreements.

The officials made clear that "without a draft law, there is no point in bringing forward a budget".

A similar message was delivered on Tuesday by the Minister of Housing and the chairman of United Torah Judaism, Yitzhak Goldknopf, directly to Netanyahu.

According to sources close to the Minister of Housing, Goldknopf told Netanyahu, "There is no point in bringing a state budget to a vote without a draft law."

This move comes against the background of ongoing discussions in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the draft law. Last week, Goldknopf attended the committee's deliberations, in what was seen as an attempt to "speed up the passage of the draft law."

Upon leaving the discussion, the minister clarified, "If there is no draft law, there will be no government, not even for [Benny] Gantz."