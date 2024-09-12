Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Many American Jews are now gushing about the possibility of there being a Jew married to their hoped-for, and hopeless, President Kamala Harris.

However, we know that on very, very few occasions in Jewish history did a Jew close to the seat of power actually help their Jewish community. Of course, Queen Esther remains the best known exception.

New York Jew Samuel Rosenman sat next to the Jew-hating Franklin Delano Roosevelt for years in Albany, New York and later in Washington DC, where he was White House speech writer and general counsel.

As an example of Rosenman’s extraordinary cowardice, and in keeping with the tradition of thousands of years of impotent court Jews, Rosenman knew that if he asked Roosevelt to help his family flee Europe, let alone throw a line to the condemned Jews of Europe, he would lose his coveted seat next to the king.

Indeed, when Rosenman sought government favors to get his own relatives out of Hitler’s Europe, he had to beg help from Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgentheau.

And for the record, this was the FDR who was, simply, the messiah to the American Jews.

This same messiah, FDR, throughout his life bragged that he helped to write the 1923 Jew-quotas while he sat on the Harvard University board of directors. And this is FDR, the Jews’ messiah, who boasted, in a 1939 discussion with US Senator Burton Wheeler, that “there is no Jewish blood in our veins.”

So now, as we have for thousands of years, American Jews will reflexively look to Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, as their man in the White House who will rescue them from today’s rampaging American cossacks.

Yet, other than the molting, self-hating Bernie Sanders, how could American Jews turn to a man less Jewish than Emhoff?

Doug Emhoff, a man who has married two non-Jewish women, a man who says Kamala helped him connect to his own Judaism, a man whose non-Jewish daughter raises money for the Jew-killing UNRWA.

Emhoff, whose law firm represented the PLO for decades. Emhoff, who has worked very hard to make sure he will never have Jewish grandchildren. This is the savior of the American Jews?

Well, when it comes to their self-destruction, at least the American Jews are consistent. Just as their Reform and Conservative synagogues are no longer synagogues, their synagogue rabbis have ceased being rabbis, their schools are not schools, their leaders are neither leaders nor barely Jewish, so Emhoff will neither be willing, or know how, to assist American Jews.

Today there is much talk in Israel that we must reach out to help the dying Jewish communities in the diaspora.

Yet, perhaps the only way for Israel to provide meaningful help is to be very, very honest with diaspora Jews.

For instance, those in the diaspora need to be told that they must see the ongoing collapse of their Jewish communities for what it is and come to Israel as soon as they can.

In perhaps the only act of true leadership throughout the entire Jewish diaspora, Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag recently said, “It is clear today that there is no future for Jews in France. I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel or a more secure country.”

Israel must be honest with the Jews in the diaspora and tell them that if they live outside Israel while remaining non-Torah-observant Jews, they will most likely not have Jewish, or any, descendants.

Diaspora Jews must also be convinced that their belief in leftist politics---from climate change to diversity-equity-inclusion to being forced to bow down to a growing list of sexual perversions---is just plain 21st century paganism.

Also, we have seen that their highly paid Reform and Conservative spiritual leaders (I cannot get the word ‘rabbis’ out of my mouth) will, for the sake of their six-figure paychecks, continue to lie and tell their congregants that Jewish values demand that they adhere to the paganism of the political left---even as these traitorous leaders are marching their Jews towards rapid disintegration.

Considering our Jewish world, Israel’s allocating serious funds to the diaspora for anything but aliyah is probably one more waste of Jewish resources. If diaspora Jewish parents do not care, Israel certainly cannot educate their children about Judaism and Zion.

Money from Israel must be allocated for Birthright visits and to ensure successful aliyah. Otherwise, we must accept that diaspora Jewish communities are largely dead men walking.

Perhaps, then, it is only appropriate that the barely-Jews of the American left are turning to the non-Jewish Emhoff as their savior.

Still, regardless of the Judaically brain-dead and useless Emhoff, a President Kamala Harris will, of course, surround herself with the same Israel-haters that Barack Obama and Joe Biden did.

After the incompetent Obama’s losing approach of going head-to-head against Benjamin Netanyahu proved to be one of his endless failures, the leftist Biden White House has since learned to stay quiet about its true intentions regarding Israel, while silently bleeding Israelis with a thousand cuts.

And how will Harris’ progressive barbarians treat American Jews?

As we have seen since Babylonia, we know they will remain outraged because of their inability to convert Torah-observant Jews to their perverted barbarism.

How the left will seethe at the sight of large orthodox Jewish families, how they will be horrified as they look upon tens of thousands of American Yeshiva students studying Torah, how they will be enraged at the procession of Jews going to shul on Shabbat.

And then, as they must, Kamala Harris’ leftist appointees will use the endless powers of the state to demand that orthodox Jewish day schools teach that sexual perversions are normal. We also know they will seek to dilute Torah in these schools by demanding that Jews reduce the hours that Torah are taught, in favor of “modern” subjects.

Further, in their war against the Jews, Kamala’s progressive pagans will demand that Jewish schools take in non-Jewish children and non-Jewish teachers.

And in America, just as happened in Europe, those same non-Jews who breed generations of uneducated and, too often, drunken louts--will insist that they know best how to educate Jewish children.

And don’t forget, while these same non-Jews were living in hovels without shoes and had not yet been taught how to use soap---every Jewish child in the world had been reading for over 2,000 years.

October 7 showed Jews throughout the world that there is no more time for self-delusions. Our enemies, in the Middle East, in Europe and America, have proven that they are animals who want us dead. And what our history has taught us is if Jews cannot acknowledge who these savages are, then we will most certainly die.

Following the Kishnev pogrom of 1903 my great-grandfather in Propoisk, a miserable shtetl in Belorusia, sat my 16 year-old grandmother down and told her he was sending her to America, because there was no future for Jews in Europe.

And those shtetl Jews who left with my grandmother survived, and those who remained in Europe died.

The same occurred throughout Europe after the Nazis took power in 1933. Those Jews who were honest enough to believe what their eyes and ears told them fled. The others died.

With the greatest of concern, we see that the Jews in the diaspora are today reaching the end of their communal lives as they committ demographic suicide. Their children are rarely marrying, certainly not marrying Jews, and largely not having children.

“The latest Pew survey shows that the rate of intermarriage continues to grow: 72% of non-Orthodox American Jews who married since 2010 have a non-Jewish spouse,” as reported by The Forward on May 11, 2021.

So today we need to be clear to those diaspora Jews who do have families that they must reach out to us in Israel, make their plans, and then save their Jewish families by moving to Israel.

All of our families’ histories demonstrate that there is a time when we must move on. Just as the Jews’ time in Europe had clearly reached an end, so the end is coming with horrific speed for what remains of diaspora Jewish communities.

To the Jews in the diaspora, remember that all of your material wealth will not prove to be a lasting inheritance for your children, your embrace of banal “Jewish culture” will not be passed along to your children, and your membership in increasingly non-Jewish Reform and Conservative synagogues has proven to be the death sentence to the future of diaspora Jewish life.

The only true inheritance diaspora Jews can pass down to their children is to come to Israel---to return to the language, the traditions and Torah--- and join the greatest story in the history of mankind.

The return of the Jewish people to Israel.