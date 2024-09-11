'Amru Abu Ridah, who identified as a journalist from the Khan Yunis area, was arrested by the IDF, and even was the subject of a social media and Arab press campaign for his release, is a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist and actively participated in the October 7th massacre.

Avishai Grinzaig revealed on Kan News that Abu Ridah, who was arrested at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, participated in an attack on a tank in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and the IDF has footage of him shooting at the scene where soldiers were murdered and abducted.

In his interrogation, he admitted that he also kicked the body of one of the hostages. He returned to Gaza and after that participated in the invasion of Kibbutz Nir Oz and even filmed the horrors there. His brother participated in the abduction of the Bibas family.

During his interrogation, Abu Ridah admitted that he was not a journalist, but rather a terrorist who was part of the PFLP. He also admitted that he participated in ambushes on IDF forces in Kan Yunis and escaped to the hospital in an attempt to disguise himself as an innocent civilian.