Tom Ish-Shalom, a 38-year-old IDF soldier from Nes Harim who fought in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip when a military helicopter crashed in Rafah on Tuesday evening. His family paid tribute to him in a message, "He loved the sea, diving, sailing and kayaking. We have lost an uncommon and dear beloved friend."

"The Ish-Shalom family, the community of Nes Harim, his fellow members of the unit, are pained and shocked by the death of our beloved and dear friend Tom Ish-Shalom. Tom, a fighter in unit 669, fell in operational activity in the Gaza Strip during efforts to save lives. Tom was a loving spouse to Carmit, father to Yotam (13.5 years old ) and twins Mia and Gaia (11.5 years old), son of the late Leshi and Tal, brother to Nir," the family stated.

"Tom was born in Kibbutz Hanita and grew up and went to school in Kfar Vradim," they continued. "He was a Zionist, rooted and connected to his people and his country. After 7/10 Tom, who had already moved to the status of recruit tester in the unit, volunteered to return to operational activity and served from the beginning of the war until today. Tom was clear that when the country and the people needed him, he would be there, in front, in the lead, facing the danger."

"Tom was an amazing father, to his son Yotam who recently celebrated his Bar Mitzvah and to the twins Mia and Gaia. A pampering father who loved his children and Carmit with uncommon intensity. Tom and Carmit chose to live in Nes Harim, it was important to them to live in a mixed religious-secular community, for the sake of the message of connection and unity. Tom was a true friend who was always happy to lend a hand to help, give and contribute, all with a smile, kindness and a lot of joy in life," they added.