Female artists from all walks of life and across the Israeli political spectrum came together to produce a moving song in Hebrew calling for unity and love in the style of the famous song 'We Are The World.'

The song was written and composed by Ricka Razel and Elnatan Shalom. In addition to them, artists Lea Shabat, Maya Avraham, Ruhama Raz, Manor Shabat, Aviva Avidan, Nina Tokayer from the Yonina band, Michal Greenglick, Ayala Ingedashet, Adi Elbahar, and more participated and lent their vocal and musical talents to the project.

Ricka Razel said, "There is a lot of negative energy that is being spread throughout the world as a result of this just and terrible war. And we, the women's voice, come today with a different voice, a voice of connection, a voice of sisters, different sisters but sisters. Orthodox, secular, a bereaved sister, a soldier, a mother of soldiers, wives of reservists - we all sing together for a common goal of unity, love, and acceptance."

"Music is a force that unites and brings us together, and at least, if not through the battlefield, then we will give our voice and strength through creation, because only together will we win," Razel added.

The song, 'With More Love,' speaks in its lyrics about the pain caused by the October 7n massacre and "learning to love and embrace" those who are different.

The chorus states, "Only together will we win. Everyone will sing with their special light. Together we will win. As one person with one heart, with more love."