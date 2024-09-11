Anti-Israel protesters, many wearing keffiyehs, clashed with police outside the presidential debate between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Multiple anti-Israel protests were held in Philadelphia earlier in the day, including at City Hall, before gathering outside the National Constitution Center for the debate. There were protests on a range of issues, including abortion, but the anti-Israel protest was the largest one outside the debate.

At least one protester was seen carrying a sign that read, “Abandon Harris ’24."

About 100 police officers were at the scene and attempted to maintain order. Protest organizers said three protesters were arrested, though this was not confirmed by the police.

One masked protester was detained after lighting a red flare. In response, other protesters began to fight with police. Protesters threw water at the police.

During the debate, Harris called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and for work on the Two-State Solution to create a Palestinian State alongside Israel.

“The one thing I will assure you always: I will always give Israel the ability to defend itself, in particular as it relates to Iran, and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel. But we must have a two-state solution," Harris said, adding, “What we know is that this war must end. It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire immediately and we need the hostages out."

Trump accused Harris of hating Israel. “If she’s President, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now, and I’ve been pretty good with predictions and I hope I’m wrong about that one,” Trump said.