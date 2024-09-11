Earlier Wednesday, following the identification by IDF soldiers of two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Meiss Ej Jabbal in southern Lebanon, the IAF swiftly struck the terrorists.

In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher that was used to fire projectiles at Israel in the area of Maryamine in southern Lebanon, and an additional ready-to-fire launcher in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Naqoura and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced that it had struck 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers and terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.