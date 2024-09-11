Jailers conducting a thorough search in the Ganot Prison discovered a number of dangerous items concealed in a hidden niche, Israel Prison Service (IPS) said Wednesday.

According to IPS, the jailers conducted a focused search, and succeeded in uncovering life-endangering items concealed in a hidden space behind a shower wall.

The items were stored in two bags, and it is expected that they were to be used to harm the jailers. An investigation has been opened into the matter.

An IPS spokesperson responded: "In accordance with the policies of the Prison Service Commissioner, Kobi Yaakobi, the Israel Prison Service continues its unyielding activities to locate and thwart attempts to smuggle and conceal objects which are forbidden in criminal and security prison facilities, for the purpose of increasing prison facility security and protecting the staffers' lives."

In September 2021, six high-security prisoners from the Gilboa Prison escaped by digging a tunnel under their cells. The report commissioned by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) revealed that the escape route of the prisoners included lifting a marble slab in the shower cubicle and digging a tunnel shaft through layers of steel and concrete to the space below.

Earlier this year, an Arab prisoner attacked a female prison guard, attempting to strangle her, recently-published footage showed.

The footage shows the prisoner attacking the prison guard, strangling her for several long seconds until other prison guards rush to rescue their colleague and succeed in freeing her from his hands.