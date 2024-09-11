The security camera at Givat Asaf recorded the attack on Wednesday morning, in which a tanker accelerated towards a bus stop and hit a 20-year-old man who was standing there. He is in critical condition.

The video clips shows a civilian vehicle driving behind the tanker, stopping and an armed citizen getting out. He is the one who apparently neutralized the terrorist and prevented him from continuing the attack.

The terrorist who carried out the attack is a 58-year-old resident of the Palestinian village of Rafat in the Ramallah area.

The man seriously injured in the attack was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem. IDF forces are blocking roads in the area of ​​the attack.

MDA paramedic Bosmat Lubiner said: "We quickly arrived at the scene. We saw a gas tanker that had collided with a bus stop and a 20-year-old man was lying next to it, unconscious and with multiple injuries. The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces.

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Gantz, said: "We demanded that roadblocks be put back and the movement of Arabs be restricted on the roads, in order to prevent terrorist attacks, as happened a while ago. Unfortunately, our demand was not accepted."

"The Arabs in Judea and Samaria aim to carry out the October 7th massacre on all Israeli citizens. We need to fight terrorism and fight against anyone who supports and encourages it, just as we are fighting in Gaza and Rafah. I want to praise the citizen who reacted quickly, got out of his car and shot the terrorist."

Minister of Settlements, Orit Strock said: "We have had enough with the roads of death in Judea and Samaria! The barricades of October 8th must be put back. There is no need for any political directive to order this basic requirement; no change in purpose from the goals of the war. All we need is to use common sense."