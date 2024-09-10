IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari is scheduled to publish harrowing footage from the tunnel where the six hostages were murdered this evening.

The footage was shown this week to cabinet members, who according to those present at the time were shocked. Additionally, the footage was shown to the families of the six hostages who were murdered in the tunnel.

The murdered hostages were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

The IDF revealed this evening the investigation into the murder of hostages in Rafah. The initial investigation found that the forces who drilled into the shaft through which they reached the hostages did so a day after the hostages had already been murdered.

The tunnel, approximately 120-130 meters long, was located about 700 meters from the tunnel where Farhan Qadi was rescued three days earlier. The hostages were starved and lived under a lack of basic hygiene. It is estimated that they were held there for about two or three weeks.

Two terrorists who emerged from a nearby shaft were eliminated, and the IDF is investigating whether the two murdered the hostages. The entrance to the tunnel was blocked by an iron blast door, which was likely closed by the escaping terrorists.

Earlier, the families of the six hostages met in Tel Aviv. The families stated that they are "united in love for the six beautiful ones who were murdered together - and united in bringing home all the hostages."

The Hostages' Families Headquarters responded to the decision to publish the footage: "The footage from the tunnel of horrors to be presented this evening leaves no choice; it's mandatory to take to the streets!"