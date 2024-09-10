A US official is warning Israel about the consequences of a war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the official, who addressed a conference in Washington: "The idea of going to war and thinking that everything will be all right, without thinking of the consequences - is incorrect. There are no simple wars; it's not a game and the outcome isn't always good.

"If Israel will go to war, there may not be houses to return to afterward, and after many people will die - they'll reach the same deal that the US is promoting now," the official was quoted saying by Yedioth Ahronoth.

The official emphasized: "You can't start a war in laboratory conditions. We do not doubt Israel's military capabilities in Lebanon, but the results of wars are catastrophic. You have to think of the consequences on both sides."

He noted that a war between Israel and Hezbollah is not inevitable but added that an all-out war is not imminent.

"Hezbollah's attacks on Israel are not a reaction to October 7th. They began long before that. The negotiations the US is leading aim to lower the tensions and bring an end to the conflict, and that's a whole lot more complex since Hezbollah connected its actions to the war in Gaza," the official said and added: "We are trying to prevent an escalation of the conflict since it has a great risk of leading to a regional war, if not worse. No one is deceiving themselves, Hezbollah is a terror organization. The negotiations are with the Lebanese government."

The official estimated that a ceasefire deal in Gaza would also open the door for a deal in Lebanon. According to him, "There is no proposal to transfer territory from Israel to Lebanon. There are 13 points of disagreement. The negotiations with Lebanon are different from Gaza since a ceasefire with Lebanon won't work if no one returns home. There needs to be a comprehensive agreement that ensures that the residents of northern Israel can return to their homes."

The official stated further: "There is one possible deal, the parameters are there: Hezbollah must be distanced from the Blue Line and the Lebanese government must take responsibility. We need to reach a ceasefire and take steps to strengthen Lebanon's state institutions and military. There are such institutions, they're weak. The situation in Lebanon is tragic. It's an amazing country, with amazing people, and innovators around the world, but not in Lebanon. There's a chance here to make something that would ensure a safer border between Israel and Lebanon."