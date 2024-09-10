If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle. Sun Tzu: The Art of War

It is narrated in the hadith that Muhammed said:

“The Hour will not begin until you fight the Jews, until a Jew will hide behind a rock or a tree, and the rock or tree will say: ‘O Muslim, O slave of Allah, here is a Jew behind me; come and kill him – except the gharqad (a kind of thorny tree).’

We have been told by Islam that we are to be made extinct. Yet, you vote for the Democrats who are proud of their Hamas Squad. Why?

Walz has told you his views on Israel and the war. “We can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution.” Walz complimented anti-Israel protesters.

We are approaching October 7. A day in infamy. Barbaric Muslims invaded Israel during a ceasefireand mutilated and murdered men, women, children, babies. The worst attack on Jews since the Shoah. And within days, the event was denied, people shared rachmunus(pity) for Gazans after Israel retaliated. Jewish organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace,IfNotNow, and J Street stood with the Gazans.

What did you do?

And following the discovery of six hostages murdered in Gaza, Jewish Voice for Peace described Israel’s hostage-rescue operation earlier in the day as part of an ongoing “genocide” in Gaza.

Seems many Jews want to be “included” rather than respected.

How did we get to a place, less than 100 years after the Shoah, where Jews vote for the Jew haters? You keep them in power. Always trying to rationalize your reasons.

How is it that you cannot wake up to the error in your thinking? The Democrat Party is no longer the party of JFK or RFK. Even RFK Jr just endorsed Trump – you know…the one the Democrats call hitler.

What terrible things did Trump, in his Presidency, do to the Jews that you did not vote for him?

And what, exactly do the Democrats offer the Jews?

You have allowed your schools to indoctrinate your children against Trump… the man who shares his love of Jews and Israel. The man who moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, after so many Presidents – including Obama, had promised. Trump declared the Golan as part of Israel. He defunded UNRWA. He defunded Abbas and funded Israel. He brought Muslim countries into an Accord with Israel. He had Iran on its knees.

But, you know, he’s hitler, so after all he had done for the Jews – forget the rest of America, you voted for Biden. Biden, a man well connected to the KKK (Jew haters), a leading member of the party that was against the 13th amendment, voted for slavery and tried to prevent the 1964 civil rights act – while the Republicans voted for it. Biden who bent his knee to Iran, following his leader(puppet master), Obama.

And Harris will follow, despite the fact that the media likes to lift up her “Jewish” husband, Emhoff, who doesn’t belong to any particular temple or synagogue, but appears to be associated with IKAR headed by Sharon Brous: a member of the councils of anti-Israel groups like J Street, and the New Israel Fund.

You did not learn from the Nazi era about Jew haters. You thought you could appease them, or say, well I am not like that Jew. Maybe not – but that did not stop the Jew haters from incinerating you.

You cannot appease a Jew hater – you just empower them.

Dear Jews who vote Democrat-what will it take to awaken you?

“My language is German. My culture, my attainments are German. I considered myself German intellectually, until I noticed the growth of anti-Semitic prejudice in Germany and German-Austria. Since that time, I consider myself no longer a German. I prefer to call myself a Jew.” Sigmund Freud interview, 1926.

This generation of Jews is more blind than any other generation in Jewish history -more blind than the Jews in 1930’s Germany.

There is no doubt, had Hamas managed to invade Israel under Trump’s watch, Trump, unlike Biden/Harris, would have stood with Israel in wiping Hamas off the face of the earth. And it would have been done in months.

Biden owns this war imposed on Israel.

“The president inherited a Middle East marked by a bankrupt Iran and amicable relations between Israel and Arab countries with more in the works, thanks to President Trump’s historic Abraham Accords. Biden reversed course, enriched Tehran, funded terrorists and destabilized the Middle East—setting the stage for Oct. 7.”

Now, you sit back while Biden tells Israel how to fight a war.

“Let me be crystal clear if you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.”

Biden, the man who previously tried to tell Israeli PM Begin what to do. More than 40 years ago. In a private session with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 1982, Sen. Biden threatened Prime Minister Menachem Begin with cutting off U.S. aid if Israel did not stop its “settlements” in Judea and Samaria.

Begin replied:

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Biden tried to slow down armaments to Israel.

America has not won a war since 1945, while Israel thankfully has not lost one. Biden/Harris showed their war acumen in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Harris claims she knows how to fight THIS war. She studied the maps!

But her arrogance/ignorance won’t stop you from voting her will it? Because after all, well, Trump is hitler. I know this because my American grandchildren learned this in school. Don't you wish hitler had been like Trump....

America under Biden/Harris care more about Gazans who started this war October 7 2023, than the Jewish state, invaded by 2200 civilian Gazans and 6000 terrorists who breached the border in 119 places. More than 1,000 terrorists inside Gaza were involved in firing 5000 rockets at Israel that day. And those rockets targeted civilians.

And words from Walz

Are you paying attention to what is happening to our Jewish students on campuses across America? Hmmm… 1939 anyone? We are living through a “Tsunami of antisemitism.” What has Biden done to stop this? What has Harris done to stop this? I don’t recall seeing Jew hatred during Trump’s tenure that was ignored.

Jew hatred on campus. And here. And here.

Did you know Columbia and Yale had Crests in Hebrew? Many universities once decided that Hebrew must be taught so students could study the Hebrew Bible in its original. The Hebrew Bible – upon which the America Constitution sits.

Then there is New York. Home to 1.4 million Jews.

WATCH

WATCH

How about Los Angeles?

There have been 7,523 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2023 compared to 3,697 in 2022. Waiting for the numbers for 2024!

You voted Biden and apparently will vote Harris because of your concern for access to abortion!

You marched with Madonna and Muslim woman Linda Sarsour for women’s rights! Women’s rights? Sarsour cannot cut her toe nails without permission from the man in charge of her! Sarsour had to leave the organization after it was discovered she shared antisemitic views. But what is antisemitism compared to abortion rights!

When did abortion become the most important concern for Jewish women? God says “Choose life” and in Judaism when it comes to abortion, the life of the woman takes precedence over a fetus. But, hey abortion at birth is sooo important to Jews!

In Jewish thinking, arrogance is the worst of all traits, while humility is the greatest trait. When the Torah looks to praise Moses, he is singled out as the “most humble of all men” (Numbers 12:3). That, the Sages say, is the greatest and most genuine form of charisma.

Dear Democrat Jews, you either stand with the Jewish people, the people who gave the ethic of freedom which underpins the American Constitution; or the unending attacks on Israel, from American financed Iran – brought to you by Obama and then Biden and Harris who has seems to like to surround herself with anti-Jewish advisors.

Dear Jews who vote Democrat. You have blood on your hands. But there is time to repent and stand with those who protect and defend Israel. The fate of Jews in America and the State of Israel are in your hands. Years from now, when your children and grandchildren ask you, what did you do to protect us, what will you say?

There is a pivotal election coming up. Stand with the Jews of Israel. They stand with Trump.

Watch:I am a Jewish Democrat

Look into your soul, admit you error and wear some humility…before it is too late. For there is such a thing as too late.

Hannah Arendt wrote “Assimilation is only possible, if one assimilates oneself to Antisemitism.”