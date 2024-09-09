Three residents of the Palestinian Authority town of Bani Na'im in the Hebron area were arrested today (Monday) based on intelligence that they were planning an imminent terror attack.

One of the terrorists was arrested on Route 6 and was turned over to the ISA for questioning.

Following the first terrorist's questioning, two more members of the terror squad were arrested at their home. During the search, weapons were found in their possession with which they planned to carry out the attack.

During the arrest on Route 6, a helicopter hovered over the area, and drivers who were in the area were instructed to distance themselves as much as possible.

The Israel Police stated, "The suspicious vehicle was stopped by the police. All of its passengers were taken for questioning, and the vehicle is being examined by a police sapper."