The IDF Spokesperson's unit announced that over the past day, three fallen aerial targets were identified in an area adjacent to Shlomi, and as a result, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, their families have been notified.

Over the past hours, the IAF struck several Hezbollah military structures and an observation post used by the terrorist organization in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, and an IDF tank swiftly struck the observation post.

Additionally, the IAF struck a terrorist in the area of Tallouseh.