Catherine, The Princess of Wales, issued a public announcement, on the completion of her chemotherapy treatment, in which she said, “I am so relieved to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The period has been incredibly tough for our family. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable.”

Catherine admitted that, "It also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and puts a new perspective on everything. My focus now is doing what I can to stay cancer free. My path to healing and full recovery is long. I must take each day as it comes."

"I am looking forward to undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months. I am entering this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," she admitted.

Catherine and William thanked everyone, "for the support we have received. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."

She concluded wishing "all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."