An anti-Israel organization that calls itself a “militant propaganda” group praised the Jordanian terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians in a shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing yesterday.

Unity of Fields, which changed its name from Palestine Action in late August, posted online a drawing depicting a handgun over the State of Israel, with a bullet sticking out of the Jewish State's northern border. The organization wrote that the image is "commemorating and honoring the brave Jordanian martyr who carried out this operation."

Yochanan Shchori, 61, Yuri Birnbaum, 65, and Adrian Marcelo Podsmesser, 57, were named as the three Israelis who were murdered in Sunday’s shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing.

The terrorist, who shot at them from close range using a pistol, was eliminated by security guards at the border crossing.

The investigation found that the terrorist arrived in a truck from the Jordanian side of the border with a firearm hidden in the truck. When he reached the Israeli workers at the crossing, he pulled out the weapon and started shooting.

The American branch of the pro-vandalism organization Palestine Action changed its name to Unity of Fields on August 28 as part of a shift of strategy to become even more militant. The organization stated that "passive resistance" was not enough support for Palestinian "resistance" groups like the Hamas terrorist organization and that it was necessary to "open a new front against the US empire."

The organization's X and Instagram accounts were suspended the next day after it announced its name change.

Palestine Action has been responsible for multiple incidents of vandalism in Britain since the October 7 massacre. In March, activists from the organization defaced a painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge.

In June, London's Metropolitan Police Service announced that it arrested six Palestine Action activists over a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.